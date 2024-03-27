Won't tolerate that you are killing lions every day: Gujarat HC tells Railways

Expressing displeasure over the reply by the Railway on two lions being run over by a train in January this year, the HC said the railway authority and forest officials will have to 'act in coordination and be in sync as to how to save the lions, which are the pride of the country.'

The HC stated in its order that the amicus curiae in its report brought to the court's notice that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, a subsidiary of the Indian Railway, has repeatedly attempted to convert the meter gauge line into broad gauge on different routes in and around Gir Sanctuary, the abode of Asiatic lions.