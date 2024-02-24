'Hand over injured farmers for treatment': Punjab Chief Secretary urges Haryana counterpart

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Saturday wrote to his Haryana counterpart demanding that a farmer who was injured in clashes during the 'Delhi Chalo' march and is undergoing treatment at PGI Rohtak be handed over to the Punjab authorities.

Verma said that any other farmer from Punjab undergoing treatment in Haryana should also be handed over to the state authorities.

Farmer leaders, who are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march, had alleged that a few farmers were beaten up and taken away by Haryana security personnel on February 21.

A protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in the clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.