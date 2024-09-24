Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Haryana Assembly elections 2024 | Old photo of meeting between Congress leaders Hooda, Selja shared on social media as recent one

This comes amid reports of infighting within the party’s state unit in Haryana.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 11:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Haryana, a photo of Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja was shared on social media, with users claiming it to be recent. This comes amid reports of infighting within the party’s state unit in Haryana.

The PTI Fact Check Desk found the claim to be misleading as the viral photo dated back to 2019.

A user on social media platform X shared the viral picture and wrote, "Breaking News: Bhupinder Hooda met Kumari Selja and shattered all propaganda of BJP IT Cell. This duo will leave BJP in the dust on 8th October. We just need joint rallies of both of them." This post has garnered more than 50,000 shares so far, and this number is increasing continuously.

To confirm the authenticity, the Desk reverse-searched the viral photo. The Desk found this picture on the X account of former Haryana CM Hooda. He shared it on September 24, 2019, and wished Kumari Selja a happy birthday.

During the investigation, the Desk found several media reports dating back to September 2019, in which this picture was used. However, the Desk did not find any such news related to the said recent meeting between Hooda and Selja.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2024, 11:28 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsBhupinder Singh HoodaKumari Selja

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT