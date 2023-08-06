Haryana violence: Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in Nuh, Palwal extended

'After assessment of the current prevailing law-and-order situation as well as recommendation of the deputy commissioner, Nuh, I am of this view that there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Nuh on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being or could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services,' order stated.