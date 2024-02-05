75% quota in private jobs to residents: SC notice to Centre on Haryana govt's plea challenging Punjab & Haryana HC order

In its 83-page judgement, the high court had said, "We are of the considered opinion that the writ petitions are liable to be allowed and the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 is held to be unconstitutional and violative of Part III of the Constitution of India and is accordingly held ultravires and the same is ineffective from the date it came into force."

The high court had admitted multiple petitions against the act that came into effect from January 15, 2022 and provided 75 per cent reservation in jobs in the private sector to candidates from the state. It covered jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages up to Rs 30,000.