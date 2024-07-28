BJP is suffering from anti-SC, OBC mentality, alleges Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Hisar: Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday alleged that ever since the BJP has come to power in the state, it has been scuttling the rights of Dalits and backward classes.

The former haryana chief minister also said BJP suffers from anti-SC, and OBC mentality.

"This is the reason why the BJP is ending permanent government jobs through privatisation and skill corporation. Along with this, by closing government schools, the education system is being continuously handed over to private hands.