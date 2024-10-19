Home
Bus carrying 45 students falls into gorge in Haryana's Panchkula, 3 hurt

The police said all the occupants of the bus have been rescued and taken to a hospital Panchkula Sector-6.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 10:33 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 10:33 IST
India NewsAccidentHaryanaPanchkula

