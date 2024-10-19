Bus carrying 45 students falls into gorge in Haryana's Panchkula, 3 hurt

<p>Chandigarh: A bus carrying 45 students fell into a gorge in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/haryana">Haryana</a>'s Panchkula district injuring two children and the driver on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The bus fell into the gorge near Tikkar Tal in Morni after the driver lost control over the vehicle.</p>.One dead, seven injured as state bus hits truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.<p>The bus driver and two students got injured while the condition of the rest of the students was alright, they said.</p>.<p>The police said all the occupants of the bus have been rescued and taken to a hospital Panchkula Sector-6.</p>