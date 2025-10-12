<p>New Delhi: Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> has written to the wife of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana">Haryana</a> IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died by suicide, pledging support in her fight for justice, as he said the tragic event was born out of "bias and discriminatory attitudes".</p><p>In his letter to Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer, on Saturday, Kharge said he was "deeply pained, shaken, and rendered speechless" at the news of Kumar ending his life after "struggling against social prejudices and injustices".</p><p>He said the incident caused him "immense sorrow" as he recalled his "long experience of life" during which he witnessed many incidents up close "but this tragic event — born out of bias and discriminatory attitudes -- has brought deep anguish to me and to all those who continue to fight for social justice".</p>.Haryana cop suicide: Police add charges after wife objects to 'diluted sections' in FIR.<p>"At a time when we proudly plant our flag on the moon, it is shameful that we have failed to empower those whom the Constitution entrusted with the responsibility of freeing the people from pain and suffering," he said.</p><p>"In this moment of grief, we all stand with you. The questions he raised will reach a decisive conclusion. You too must gather immense patience and courage," he added.</p><p>Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has also written a letter to Amneet earlier saying the death of the IPS officer was a reminder that the "prejudiced and biased" attitude of those in power deprives even the most senior officers of social justice.</p><p>Meanwhile, <em>PTI</em> reported that Police have added charges to the FIR registered in the Puran Kumar case following a plea by Amneet to add the "relevant provisions" of the SC/ST Act.</p><p>The Haryana government had on Saturday shunted out Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, one of the cops against whom IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's wife was seeking action for allegedly abetting his suicide.</p>