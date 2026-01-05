Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Every government scheme in Haryana mired in irregularities: Congress MP Surjewala

The Congress MP claimed the situation has become so serious that a 74-year-old man from the state, distressed by corruption, wrote to the President seeking permission for euthanasia.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsRandeep Singh Surjewala

Follow us on :

Follow Us