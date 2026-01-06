Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

BJP MLA's son arrested in hit-and-run case in Raipur, released on bail

A police officer said that Balwant was arrested on Tuesday evening but was released on executing a bail bond as the offences registered against him are bailable.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 17:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsBJPChhattisgarhRaipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us