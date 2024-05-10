Ex-BJP ally Dushyant Chautala's own party in jeopardy as he seeks floor test for Saini government in Haryana

As the Nayab Singh Saini government hangs by a thread in Haryana, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala wrote to the Governor and pushed for a floor-test despite the threat of split that looms over his own party.
Following independent MLAs' back-out from the government, the opposition parties are trying to bring on a no-confidence motion against the Saini government.
After the independent MLAs, Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri), withdrew their support from the government, four JJP MLAs reportedly met with former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday at the residence of Minister of State Mahipal Dhanda in Panipat.
JJP has issued show cause notices to Devinder Babli, Ram Niwas and Jogi Ram. Chautala told NDTV that politicians should resign from the parties prior to backing out.
Khattar also spoke to the publication and said that the saffron party has personal relations with many JJP and Congress MLAs.
"The BJP has personal relations with many MLAs of Congress and the JJP… It would be a big deal even if the opposition can manage all its MLAs," he said to the publication.
He further explained the procedure of such defections.
"The opposition will have to satisfy the Governor before the floor test. There has to be personal attendance by MLAs. The opposition should not think of its own mathematics. They have to understand other people's mathematics also," he said.
Congress leaders including deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmad and chief whip B B Batra also sought time with the Governor. The party is seeking President's rule in the state as BJP has no majority in the house.
After withdrawing support from the saffron party, Sangwan, Gollen and Gonder said that they will instead back Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.
In the 90-member house, BJP has 43 MLAs, short of the 46 needed to retain power. The Congress has 30 MLAs while the JJP has 10. Assembly elections in the state were scheduled to be held in October this year.
