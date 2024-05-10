Ex-BJP ally Dushyant Chautala's own party in jeopardy as he seeks floor test for Saini government in Haryana

JJP has issued show cause notices to Devinder Babli, Ram Niwas and Jogi Ram. Chautala told NDTV that politicians should resign from the parties prior to backing out.

Khattar also spoke to the publication and said that the saffron party has personal relations with many JJP and Congress MLAs.

"The BJP has personal relations with many MLAs of Congress and the JJP… It would be a big deal even if the opposition can manage all its MLAs," he said to the publication.

He further explained the procedure of such defections.

"The opposition will have to satisfy the Governor before the floor test. There has to be personal attendance by MLAs. The opposition should not think of its own mathematics. They have to understand other people's mathematics also," he said.