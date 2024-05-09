Former Haryana Deputy CM asks Governor for floor test after MLAs resign, says now Congress has to take this step

Dushyant Chautala, JJP leader, and former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, said on Thursday that they have written to the Governor seeking a floor test after the resignation of Independent MLAs, ANI reported.
"JJP has clearly said that if a No Confidence Motion is brought against this Government, we will support the Motion. We have also written to the Governor about it...Now, Congress has to take this step (seeking a Floor Test)...The Governor has the power to order a Floor Test to see if the Government has the strength and if it doesn't have the majority immediately implement President's Rule in the state."
"..The government that was formed two months back is now in the minority because two of the MLAs who supported them - one from the BJP and the other an Independent MLA - have resigned. Three Independent MLAs who were supporting them have withdrawn their support and have written to the Governor," he said
He had said earlier "We never faced such a situation when we were in Govt with Manohar Lal Khattar that someone was withdrawing their support. Them (independent MLAs) joining Congress today shows how the BJP has weakened...According to the current scenario, if steps are taken to corner the Govt during the elections, we will think about giving them (Congress) support from outside."
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini meanwhile said that his government is not in any trouble and is working strongly. He also blamed the Congress for creating confusion that his government is in trouble.