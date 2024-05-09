Former Haryana Deputy CM asks Governor for floor test after MLAs resign, says now Congress has to take this step

Dushyant Chautala, JJP leader, and former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, said on Thursday that they have written to the Governor seeking a floor test after the resignation of Independent MLAs, ANI reported.

"JJP has clearly said that if a No Confidence Motion is brought against this Government, we will support the Motion. We have also written to the Governor about it...Now, Congress has to take this step (seeking a Floor Test)...The Governor has the power to order a Floor Test to see if the Government has the strength and if it doesn't have the majority immediately implement President's Rule in the state."