Gurugram court awards 20-year jail term to 2 men for raping minor girl

The two accused are both natives of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh and were arrested on July 11, 2021.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 16:30 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 16:30 IST
India NewsgurugramHaryanaMinor rape20-year jail term

