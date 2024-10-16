Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Gurugram man kills 15-year-old suspecting him of relationship with wife, arrested

Gurugram Police found the boy lying dead with injury marks on his neck near the dam of Khalilpur Ghilawas on September 26 and were treating it as a case of blind murder.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 16:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 16:46 IST
India NewsCrimegurugramHaryana

Follow us on :

Follow Us