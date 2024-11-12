Congress' new dilemma in Haryana: Who will be Leader of Opposition as Hooda-Selja rift continues

However, the leadership is wary of naming Hooda, who has presided over the defeat of the party in the Assembly election, to continue as CLP leader. The dismal results were attributed to Congress' pro-Jat electioneering and it has made leadership think about bringing a non-Jat to the legislature party leadership.

However, sources said Hooda cannot be ignored while choosing the CLP leader and his choice would have an upper hand. Soon after the results, 30 MLAs had converged at his residence in what was seen as sending a signal to the central leadership not to take any decision without consulting him.

Selja, on the other hand, is trying to impress upon the leadership that giving the command fully to Hooda in Haryana would be a disaster and wants leaders like Chander Mohan, a known Hooda detractor, to assume the role of CLP leader.

If Hooda is not chosen as the CLP leader, sources said, a person chosen by him is likely to take the mantle, as it would be difficult for the central leadership to ignore the support he enjoys in the legislature party.

In the session, which initially met for a day on October 25 for oath taking, business is likely to be held for three more days and the BJP is all set to raise the issue of Congress’ inability to choose a legislature party leader.