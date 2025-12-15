Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana: Fog causes vehicle pileup; CISF inspector among two dead

Police said that multiple vehicles were involved in the pileup, including cars, a bus, and a truck.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 10:49 IST
India NewsHaryanafogNuh

Follow us on :

Follow Us