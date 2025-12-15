<p>Chandigarh: Two persons, including a CISF Inspector, were killed and several others injured on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=delhi">Delhi</a>-Mumbai expressway on Monday in a pileup involving multiple vehicles, reportedly due to dense fog in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=haryana">Haryana</a>'s Nuh district, police said.</p><p>"Two people have died in the incident, which includes a CISF inspector from Alwar, and another from Jaipur," a police official from Nuh district said over the phone.</p>.Dense fog reduces visibility around Delhi airport; Over 60 flights cancelled, 250 delayed.<p>The low visibility due to dense fog in the area reportedly caused the accident, he said.</p><p>"The two people who died in the incident were travelling in separate vehicles," the police official said.</p><p>Police said that multiple vehicles were involved in the pileup, including cars, a bus, and a truck. </p>