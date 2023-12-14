Liquor deaths, sexual harassment likely to top agenda during Haryana Assembly's Winter Session

Chandigarh: Liquor deaths and sexual harassment of several schoolgirls in Jind and Kaithal will be on Opposition's agenda against the ruling BJP-JJP government in the Haryana Assembly's Winter Session which is slated to begin on Friday.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, said his party will raise issues of unemployment, 20 deaths caused by spurious liquor in Yamunanagar and Ambala districts, and sexual harassment.

Two government school principals in Jind and Kaithal districts were arrested over allegations of sexual harassment by several schoolgirls.

The Congress will also seek to corner the government over issues like "shortage" of doctors and staff in hospitals, "increasing corruption" and "declining education standard," Hooda had earlier said.

According to a tentative programme, the session will be held between December 15 and 19, with Saturday and Sunday being holidays.

In the wake of Wednesday's Parliament security breach incident, security measures will be reviewed again ahead of the Assembly session.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the security measures were reviewed on Tuesday but will be assessed again in view of the breach in the national capital.