haryana

Man gets capital punishment for rape, murder of cousin in Haryana's Kaithal

The court of Additional Sessions judge Gagandeep Kaur Singh also ordered that a compensation of Rs 30 lakh be paid to the family of the victim.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 15:13 IST

A court here on Saturday sentenced a man to death for raping and killing his seven-year-old cousin last year.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Kaur Singh also ordered that a compensation of Rs 30 lakh be paid to the family of the victim.

Advocate Arvind Khurania, who represented the victim's family in the court, said the 22-year-old convict had raped the girl and then killed her in a village under the Kalayat police station area on October 8, 2022.

The girl's half-burnt body was found in a nearby forest area. The convict was nabbed after police saw him along with the girl in a CCTV footage, Khurania said.

The death sentence is subject to confirmation by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

India NewsCrimeCrime Against WomenHaryana

