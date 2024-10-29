Moving train catches fire in Haryana, few injured

<p>Chandigarh: A fire broke out in a moving train near Rohtak, Haryana on Monday evening following an explosion in firecrackers that were being carried by a passenger, officials said. A few passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident.</p>.<p>The train was headed to Delhi from Jind via Sampla and Bahadurgarh.</p>.<p>The fire broke out in a portion of the train and it was soon shrouded in smoke, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.</p>.Five kids injured as drain chamber lid blows up due to firecrackers in Pune.<p>"According to preliminary information, it is suspected that there was a short-circuit in an electrical appliance on the train and as a result, some firecrackers that were being carried by a passenger burst," the official said on phone from Bahadurgarh.</p>.<p>Two to three passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident, he said.</p>.<p>Forensic experts were called in to examine the spot and further investigation is underway, the officials said. </p>