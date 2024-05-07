Nayab Saini-led BJP govt in Haryana hangs in balance after 3 independent MLAs withdraw support

Chandigarh: In a setback to the ruling BJP in Haryana amid the Lok Sabha elections, three Independent MLAs on Tuesday announced that they have withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in the state.

The three MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- said that they have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections.

Announcing the decision at a press conference held in Rohtak in presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress chief Udai Bhan, Dharampal Gonder said, "We are withdrawing support to the government. We are extending our support to the Congress."