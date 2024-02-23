No-trust motion against Khattar government defeated in Haryana Assembly, Congress MLAs walkout

Chief Minister Khattar, who is also Leader of the House, said, "When they had brought no-confidence in 2021, I had said they should bring the motion every six months. I had said this with a reason that at least they will have to listen to us."

"Mehfil mein chal rahi thi mere katl ki tayari, kehte kehte bole lambi umar tumhari...," said Khattar in a poetic tone while taking a dig at the Congress.