Homeindiaharyana

Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, arrested in connection with communal clashes in Nuh earlier in the month, was granted bail by a court on Wednesday. He had been sent to 14-day judicial custody on August 17.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 10:11 IST

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, arrested in connection with communal clashes in Nuh earlier in the month, was granted bail by a court on Wednesday, police said.

Bittu Bajrangi was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on August 17 after he was produced in a Nuh court. He was lodged at the Neemka jail in Faridabad district.

Bittu Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar was arrested from Faridabad after a fresh FIR was registered against him at Nuh's Sadar Police Sation on a complaint of Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.

More to follow...

(Published 30 August 2023, 10:11 IST)
India NewsHaryanaNuh

