Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Pilot vehicle of Haryana minister overturns in Kurukshetra; 1 injured

The accident took place when the minister Subhash Sudha was going from Chandigarh to Mahendragarh.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 July 2024, 14:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kurukshetra: A pilot vehicle of Haryana minister Subhash Sudha on Saturday overturned here, leaving a police commando injured, police said.

The accident took place when the minister was going from Chandigarh to Mahendragarh, they said.

The pilot vehicle overturned on an express highway seven kilometres from Pehowa, police said. It overturned after one of its tyres burst and its axle broke down, police said.

The injured commando was initially admitted to a hospital in Pehowa and later referred to LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra. He had fractured an arm, police added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 July 2024, 14:53 IST
Road accidentHaryanaKurukshetra

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT