Sarva Hindu Samaj to take out 'Braj Mandal Dharmic Yatra' in Mewat on Aug 28

The “Sarva Hindu Samaj'' of Mewat will take out Braj Mandal Dharmic Yatra on August 28, a press statement shared by Vinod Bansal, national spokesperson, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Saturday, stated.

The yatra had remained incomplete on July 31 due to violent attacks, and will now be taken out on August 28, the statement mentioned, quoting Arun Zaildar, chairman of 52 Paal. Zaildar added that the VHP had given an organised form to the yatra, and will still be present as a supportive organisation.