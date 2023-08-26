Sarva Hindu Samaj to take out 'Braj Mandal Dharmic Yatra' in Mewat on Aug 28

The “Sarva Hindu Samaj'' of Mewat will take out Braj Mandal Dharmic Yatra on August 28, a press statement shared by Vinod Bansal, national spokesperson, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Saturday, stated.
The yatra had remained incomplete on July 31 due to violent attacks, and will now be taken out on August 28, the statement mentioned, quoting Arun Zaildar, chairman of 52 Paal. Zaildar added that the VHP had given an organised form to the yatra, and will still be present as a supportive organisation.
Zaildar said that in the context of the G20 event, and in view of thorough action taken by police against rioters in Mewat, “we can consider its form and volume by discussing with the administration”.
In the context of a press conference held, the note also shared VHP’s statement.
Surendra Kumar Jain, central joint general secretary, VHP, said, “This time the Hindu society of Mewat has decided to organise the yatra with perseverance and resolve. That's why, by not inviting the entire Hindu society from outside to land on Mewat, the Vishva Hindu Parishad is announcing a programme for the entire state.”
Jain added that a mass Jalabhishek programme will be organised in a Shiva temple, in every prakhand/ block of the state at 11 am, with participation of the Hindu society. “Through this programme, Bhagwan Shankar will be prayed to give wisdom to the rioters so that they do not create any hindrance in the programmes and yatras of Hindu society in future and learn to behave as per principles of peaceful co-existence,” he added.
The pilgrimage of Braj Mandal will take place under the banner of Sarva Hindu Samaj, and Zaildar will accompany the social and religious leaders of the place in the yatra. Jain, the statement added, hoped that the yatra would “pass in peace and harmony as always and set a new model of harmony”.