SKM (Non-Political) to organise national-level farmers' rally in Haryana in September

Bengaluru: Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) on Wednesday claimed that the BJP will face the anger of farmers in the coming Assembly elections in states like Haryana and Maharashtra, if the party-led NDA government does not change its "anti-farmer policies."

A national-level farmers' rally will be organised in Haryana in September in which over one lakh farmers from more than 20 states will participate to exert pressure on the NDA government to enact a MSP (Minimum Support price) guarantee law for farmers, it said.