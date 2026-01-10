Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Stone-pelting in Nuh when cricket ball falls in farmer's field; 9 held

Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar one side filed a case against 19 people, while the other side filed a case against 47 people at Sadar police station, Ferozpur Jhirka.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 16:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsHaryanaNuh

Follow us on :

Follow Us