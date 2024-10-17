Home
Supreme Court refuses to stall oath taking ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini govt in Haryana

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took strong note of the plea, and said it may impose costs on the petitioner for filing such a plea.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 08:03 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 08:03 IST
