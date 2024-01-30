Thalassemia, haemophilia patients in Haryana to get Rs 3,000 monthly disability pension

"In addition, financial assistance under the non-schoolgoing disabled children scheme has been increased from Rs 2,150 to Rs 2,400, financial assistance to destitute children from Rs 1,850 to Rs 2,100, financial assistance under the Kashmiri migrants scheme has been increased from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500. Apart from this, financial aid for acid attack victims (women and girls) has been revised," the statement said.