Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia resignations accepted by Railways

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has accepted the resignations of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia and both the players expected to be relieved "as early as possible."

"The provision of serving a three-month notice period after resigning by a railway employee will not come in the way of relieving these two players as we have decided to relax the norm in their cases," a senior railway official said here.

Railways sources said both the players "will be relieved possibly today or as early as possible."

Earlier the Northern Railway (NR), where both the wrestlers working, had earlier issued show cause notices to them after they met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join his party.