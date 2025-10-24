Wife alleges 'undue pressure' forced Haryana ASI to commit suicide

<p>Chandigarh: "Undue pressure" by Amneet P Kumar, the wife of deceased <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ips-officer">IPS officer</a> Y Puran Kumar, and MLA Amit Rattan and two other cops "forced" Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar Lathar to end his life, according to an FIR registered in the suicide case.</p>.<p>The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by Lathar's wife, who has levelled serious allegations against Amneet Kumar, an IAS officer, and her brother, who is the MLA from Bathinda Rural.</p>.<p>Puran Kumar, too, committed suicide in Chandigarh earlier this month.</p>.Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar cremated in Chandigarh; wife hopes for impartial probe into his suicide.<p>Sandeep's wife, Santosh, has also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the entire episode. Amneet Kumar and Rattan could not be reached for a response.</p>.<p>ASI Lathar, who was posted in the cyber cell in Rohtak, had allegedly shot himself dead on October 14. He left behind a note, in which he levelled corruption allegations against the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who also served in the same district.</p>.<p>In a six-minute video, he had also made a reference to Puran Kumar's wife, who is a senior bureaucrat in Haryana.</p>.<p>ASI Lathar had played a role in the arrest of head constable Sushil Kumar, who was IG Puran Kumar's gunman.</p>.<p>Sushil Kumar was arrested in connection with a case pertaining to a bribery complaint filed by a liquor contractor. The contractor alleged that Sushil Kumar had sought Rs 2.5 lakh in the name of Puran Kumar when he was posted in Rohtak.</p>.<p>Puran Kumar, 52, who had recently been posted as Inspector General, Police Training Centre in Rohtak's Sunaria, had shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7.</p>.<p>In a 'final note' left by Puran Kumar, he alleged harassment, including caste discrimination, by senior cops in Haryana. Police have lodged a case in the matter.</p>.<p>A separate abetment of suicide case was filed on October 15 in connection with the death of ASI Sandeep Kumar Lathar following a complaint by his wife, Santosh.</p>.<p>The FIR was registered against IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, Bathinda Rural MLA Rattan, Puran Kumar's gunman Sushil Kumar, another policeman posted at Rohtak IG office, Sunil, and an unknown person.</p>.<p>Santosh alleged that before and after the registration of the corruption case, Puran Kumar's gunman, Sushil Kumar; Sunil Kumar, another cop posted at the IPS officer's office in Rohtak; and others "were continuously pressuring and threatening" her husband.</p>.<p>The threats, Santosh alleged in her complaint, were made, "citing the influence of IG Puran Kumar's wife Amneet P Kumar, her brother (MLA Amit Rattan), and their relatives in the Scheduled Castes Commission because my husband Sandeep was involved in the investigation of this case." Santosh alleged a vigilance investigation was underway against Puran Kumar and his wife, as well as some other IAS and IPS officers, and the government was expected to take strict action against them.</p>.<p>To avoid government action against them, Puran Kumar's family and "some other corrupt officers" were exerting "undue pressure" to stop these proceedings and were seeking action against "honest officers", she said.</p>.The many twist and turns in Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide': What we know so far.<p>"Because of this, IG Puran Kumar committed suicide. IG's wife Amneet P Kumar and her brother, Amit Rattan, did not get the post-mortem of Kumar's body done in order to put pressure on the government to arrest honest officers and employees of the police department..." she claimed.</p>.<p>Santosh said that while Sushil Kumar was arrested, others were yet to be arrested. She added that this is why her husband, ASI Sandeep Lathar, committed suicide.</p>.<p>"This is why my husband took this extreme step and ended his life. This is a fight between honest and corrupt officers," she wrote in the complaint.</p>.<p>Santosh asked authorities to look into the properties owned by them and the accused to determine "who is corrupt and who is honest". "There should be a CBI probe into the entire episode," she said.</p>