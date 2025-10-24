Menu
Wife alleges 'undue pressure' forced Haryana ASI to commit suicide

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by Lathar's wife, who has levelled serious allegations against Amneet Kumar, an IAS officer, and her brother, who is the MLA from Bathinda Rural.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 13:12 IST
Published 24 October 2025, 13:12 IST
