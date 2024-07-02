Parliament witnesses heated exchanges during motion of thanks

New Delhi, Delhi: Several leaders from either side of the Well, speaking during the Motion of Thanks debate, put their side of views.
Treasury MPs sought to highlight the failures in governments run by I.N.D.I.A. parties while the Opposition MPs accused the BJP of spreading hatred.
Starting the treasury benches’ account was BJP leader Anurag Thakur, who said that finally, Rahul Gandhi has taken up power with responsibility. “I congratulate him on being the Leader of Opposition, the question now is will he be in the House often,” Thakur said.
He added that the Congress lost 70% of the 328 seats it fought in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra gave a fiery speech where she said that when he urged the government to give her 15 days to vacate her house as she was recovering from a hysterectomy, she was refused. “I lost my membership, I lost my house, I also lost my uterus in an operation. But you know what I gained? I gained the freedom from fear. I don’t fear you. I will see the end of you [BJP],” Moitra said.
New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj said in Delhi, a constitutional crisis has been created by I.N.D.I.A. leaders. “First, Delhi was struggling for water and now, with water....there is a dearth of competence and talent ... there is a policy paralysis and lack of governance...,” Swaraj, the daughter of former union minister Sushma Swaraj, said.
