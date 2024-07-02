Parliament witnesses heated exchanges during motion of thanks

Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra gave a fiery speech where she said that when he urged the government to give her 15 days to vacate her house as she was recovering from a hysterectomy, she was refused. “I lost my membership, I lost my house, I also lost my uterus in an operation. But you know what I gained? I gained the freedom from fear. I don’t fear you. I will see the end of you [BJP],” Moitra said.