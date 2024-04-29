Hemant Soren SC hearing live: SC to hear plea challenging Soren's ED arrest in alleged land scam
Hello readers! A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear today the petition filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren against his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case connected to an alleged land scam. The same bench will also hear the petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against his ED arrest in connection of Delhi liqiuor policy case.
Highlights
04:1929 Apr 2024
04:1929 Apr 2024
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter of Soren's ED today
Soren has been under custody since January 31, 2024 in connection with a money laundering case connected to an alleged land scam. Soren immediately resigned as the chief minister before his arrest.
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moved to the Supreme Court, saying the high court is not pronouncing verdict on his plea challenging arrest by the ED in a money laundering case connected to an alleged land scam
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, that the high court had reserved its verdict on February 28 on his plea but still no decision has been delivered.
