Hemant Soren SC hearing live: SC to hear plea challenging Soren's ED arrest in alleged land scam

Hello readers! A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear today the petition filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren against his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case connected to an alleged land scam. The same bench will also hear the petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against his ED arrest in connection of Delhi liqiuor policy case. Follow DH for more political updates.