Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Heroin, banned 'Meth' tablets worth over Rs 86 crore seized in Mizoram, two held

Methamphetamine tablets, also called ‘crazy drug’, have been banned in India.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 10:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 10:48 IST
India NewsCrimeDrugsAssam RiflesMizoram

Follow us on :

Follow Us