Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

High time that court kept its hands off in matters related to sports, including cricket: Supreme Court

The petitioner's counsel said these matters are coming up before the apex court because of certain concerns.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 13:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 13:37 IST
India NewssportsCricketSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us