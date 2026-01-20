Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Higher education regulator must oversee Article 15(5) implementation: Congress

Jairam Ramesh said Article 15(5) was inserted by the Manmohan Singh government through the 93rd Amendment that came into effect exactly 20 years ago today.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 09:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsCongressIndia PoliticsJairam RameshReservation

Follow us on :

Follow Us