Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Highest degree of circumspection required before awarding death penalty: Supreme Court 

Apex court acquits man who was sentenced to death for sexual assault on a minor girl, resulting in her death in 2014
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 13:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 13:06 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPocso casesexual assault caseDeath sentence

Follow us on :

Follow Us