46 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods and 145 major landslides: Over 1,500 houses completely damaged in Himachal Pradesh due to monsoon fury this year

According to the state emergency operation centre data, 1,502 houses were fully damaged while 6,503 suffered partial damage as the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4582 crore so far.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 05:34 IST
