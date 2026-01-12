<p>Shimla: A boy, around seven, died in a fire that broke out in the Old Bus Stand area in Arki subdivision of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=himachal%20pradesh">Solan district,</a> police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The fire that broke out late Sunday night gutted several shops. A few people are still feared trapped, they said.</p>.Bengaluru techie believed dead in fire was murdered by teen for refusing sexual advances: Police.<p>Fire tenders were rushed from Arki, Solan, Nalagarh, and Boieluganj in Shimla beside the Ambuja plant.</p>.<p>The boy was charred in a UCO Bank branch that also caught the fire, Solan Superintendent of Police Solan Gaurav Singh said on Monday.</p>.<p>Efforts are on to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading to other structures. </p>