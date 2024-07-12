Home
himachal pradesh

'Bring Aadhaar to meet me,' says Kangana Ranaut to people of Mandi, draws Congress ire

Criticising her comments, Kangana's opponent in the recent election, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, said that the people 'don't need to bring the Aadhaar card' to meet him
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 11:54 IST

Kangana Ranaut, the newly elected Member of Parliament from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, has asked the people of her constituency to bring their Aadhaar cards with them if they want to meet her, drawing criticism from the Congress party.

Further, according to NDTV, the actress has asked the visitors to present a paper with the purpose of their visit, so as to not face any 'inconvenience'.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said, "Himachal Pradesh attracts a lot of tourists, so it is necessary to have an Aadhaar card from the Mandi area. Your work related to the constituency should also be written in the letter so that you don't have to face inconvenience. Tourists come so much that common people face a lot of inconveniences."

Stating that "it is better when you meet in person regarding your work," Kangana asked the people from the Northern region of Himachal to visit her at her home in Manali if they require her help, while telling the people in Mandi to visit her office in the city for the same.

Criticising her comments, Kangana's opponent in the recent election, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, said that the people "don't need to bring the Aadhaar card" to meet him, reported NDTV.

Singh, who is also the state Public Works Minister, told reporters, "We are people's representatives. So, it is our responsibility to meet people from every section of the state."

He further said, "Whether it is a small task, a big task, a policy matter, or a personal work, it does not require any identity. If a person is coming to a public representative, they are coming for some work. Asking people to bring their papers for a meeting is not right."

Published 12 July 2024, 11:54 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsKangana RanautHimachal PradeshVikramaditya SinghAadhar CardMandi

