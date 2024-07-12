'Bring Aadhaar to meet me,' says Kangana Ranaut to people of Mandi, draws Congress ire

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said, "Himachal Pradesh attracts a lot of tourists, so it is necessary to have an Aadhaar card from the Mandi area. Your work related to the constituency should also be written in the letter so that you don't have to face inconvenience. Tourists come so much that common people face a lot of inconveniences."

Stating that "it is better when you meet in person regarding your work," Kangana asked the people from the Northern region of Himachal to visit her at her home in Manali if they require her help, while telling the people in Mandi to visit her office in the city for the same.

Criticising her comments, Kangana's opponent in the recent election, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, said that the people "don't need to bring the Aadhaar card" to meet him, reported NDTV.

Singh, who is also the state Public Works Minister, told reporters, "We are people's representatives. So, it is our responsibility to meet people from every section of the state."

He further said, "Whether it is a small task, a big task, a policy matter, or a personal work, it does not require any identity. If a person is coming to a public representative, they are coming for some work. Asking people to bring their papers for a meeting is not right."