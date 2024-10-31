Home
Centuries-old 'curse' keeps Himachal's Sammoo village away from Diwali celebrations

A village elder, who has witnessed over 70 Diwali without any celebrations, says whenever someone tries to observe Diwali, some misfortune or loss happen and as such they prefer to remain indoors.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 12:32 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 12:32 IST
