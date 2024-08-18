Driver killed, helper injured in truck accident in Bilaspur

Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh: A apple-laden truck overturned here in the early hours of Sunday, killing its driver while his helper sustained injuries, police said.
The accident happened around 3 am near Garamoda on Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane section of the highway in Punjab-Himachal border, they said.
According to police, the truck hit the divider, overturned on the road and skid to a halt a small distance away, with the apple boxes scattering on the road. The truck was on its way to Punjab when the accident happened.
A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said, adding that the driver and the helper are yet to be identified.
Published 18 August 2024, 10:39 IST