Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

After a gap of 5 years, India, China to resume direct flight services this month

It has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 13:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 13:56 IST
India NewsChinaIndiaMinistry of External AffairsAir services

Follow us on :

Follow Us