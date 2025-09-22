Menu
HP minister Vikramaditya Singh ties knot with Panjab University professor Amreen Kaur

The 35-year-old PWD minister, son of late CM Virbhadra Singh, married in a Gurdwara ceremony in Chandigarh, marking his second marriage after his divorce last year.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 15:21 IST
