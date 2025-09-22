<p>Chandigarh: Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh here on Monday tied the nuptial knot with Panjab University assistant professor Amreen Kaur.</p><p>"It is the beginning of a new chapter in my life," the 35-year-old Public Works Department minister told reporters after the wedding rituals were held in a Gurdwara here.</p><p>This is the second marriage of Vikramaditya, who belongs to the royal family of the erstwhile princely state of Bushahr in Shimla district. He is the son of six-time chief minister, late Virbhadra Singh, and Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh.</p><p>Vikramaditya was earlier married to a woman hailing from an erstwhile Rajasthan Royal family. They divorced last year after tying the knot in 2019.</p>.46 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods and 145 major landslides: Over 1,500 houses completely damaged in Himachal Pradesh due to monsoon fury this year.<p>Meanwhile, on Monday, the wedding ceremony in Chandigarh was attended by Singh's close relatives and friends.</p><p>Wearing a bright orange and pink turban and a pastel pink 'sherwani', Vikramaditya, the second-time MLA from Shimla Rural, carried a ceremonial sword while Amreen, who was accompanied at the wedding by her parents, was seen wearing an embroidered 'lehenga'.</p><p>After the rituals, the couple headed to Shimla.</p><p>Speaking briefly to reporters here after getting married, Vikramaditya expressed deep gratitude at the blessings received from everyone on the occasion.</p>