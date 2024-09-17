Man drowns in Beas after Ganesh idol immersion, another missing

Hamirpur: A person drowned in the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Tuesday and another man is missing, police said here.

They said it happened near Choru village when people were taking a bath in the river after the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols.

According to eye witnesses, while people were coming out of the river, Soni realised Vinay Kumar was missing and jumped into the water to look for him.