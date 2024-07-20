One dead, 2 injured as pick-up truck plunges into Gambhar Khad in Himachal Pradesh's Solan

Shimla: One person died and two injured when their pick-up truck plunged into Gambhar Khad in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said on Friday.
The accident took place near Ghambreshwar Mahadev Temple on the Wakhnaghat-Mamligh link road after the driver lost the control of the vehicle, they said.
According to the police, the deceased, Suresh, and the injured -- Naresh Kumar and Sadiq Muhammad -- are all residents of Solan's Arki Tehsil and were on their way to Arki when the incident occurred.
Some local people informed the police about the accident. Subsequently, a police team reached the spot and rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead body.
The injured were taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College here and are undergoing treatment, the police said.
The body of the victim has also been sent for postmortem, they added.
Further investigation is under way, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Solan Anil Dhaulta said.
Published 20 July 2024, 01:16 IST