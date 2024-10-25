Post-monsoon rain deficit reaches 97% in Himachal, high temp across state

<p>Shimla: A prolonged dry spell caused the day temperature to rise by four to six degrees above normal at most places in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.</p>.<p>The post-monsoon rain deficit (October onwards) has been registered to be 97 per cent.</p>.<p>Bilaspur was hottest in the state with the maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees, 4.7 degrees above normal.</p>.<p>Dharamshala, Sundernagar, Keylong, and Shimla recorded a high of 30.8 degrees, 33.2 degrees, 16.5 degrees and 24.8 degrees, above normal by 6.4 degrees, 5.6 degrees, 5.5 degrees and 5.2 degrees, in that order.</p>.<p>The state received 0.7 mm of rain on average from October 1 to October 24, against a normal rainfall of 22.9 mm, a deficit of 97 per cent, the Meteorological department said.</p>.<p>Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmaur, and Solan districts did not see any rain in the period.</p>.<p>There was a deficit was 99 per cent in Lahaul and Spiti and Shimla districts, 98 per cent in Kinnaur, and 94 per cent in Kangra district.</p>.<p>Mandi and Una districts recorded rain deficits at 82 and 52 per cent.</p>.<p>The dry spell is set to continue till October 31, the Met said. </p>