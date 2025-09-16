Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, three killed

The three were killed when a house collapsed following a landslide in Boi panchayat in Nehri area of Sundernagar subdivision in Mandi district.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 06:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 06:33 IST
India NewsrainsHimachal Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us