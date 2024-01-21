JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Ram temple consecration: Himachal CM announces public holiday on Jan 22

The chief minister also appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to light earthen lamps at home on the occasion.
Last Updated 21 January 2024, 10:01 IST

Follow Us

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced a public holiday on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The chief minister also appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to light earthen lamps at home on the occasion.

"Lord Ram does not belong to a particular political party, but he is everyone's ideal and culture of the country," he said, apparently referring to the BJP.

"I will light a lamp in my house and encourage others to do the same. I will definitely visit the temple in Ayodhya in the near future," Sukhu said.

He further said that a statue of Lord Ram will be built in Jakhu.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22 and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 January 2024, 10:01 IST)
India NewsAyodhyaSukhvinder Singh SukhuRam TempleHimachal Pardesh

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT