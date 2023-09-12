Rise above party politics, declare Himachal calamity a 'national disaster': Priyanka to Centre

Even as the state government is doing far beyond its capacity by using its limited resources to provide succour to the affected families, however, without the assistance of the Union government, it is difficult to restore normalcy and complete renovation works besides providing aid to the people, the leader added. The Congress leader visited affected areas on her way to Manali from Kullu, including the Sangam Bridge at Bhuntar which was damaged by the overflowing Beas river following heavy rains in July, and interacted with the flood victims at the Aloo ground in Manali.