Vikramaditya Singh does a U-turn; First resigns, later says won't press for it

"In the larger interest, I will not press for my resignation," he told mediapersons.

Earlier, he had said there have been attempts from some quarters to humiliate and undermine him and, in spite of reservations, he supported the government.

Troubles have been mounting on the Congress since Tuesday, when it lost the sole Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP with six of its members cross-voting in the poll.

Vikramaditya Singh, as he announced his resignation, said he was "deeply hurt" with the transpiring going on over the past two days and said there is a need to ponder what went wrong for the Congress.

He said he has apprised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi of the developments. The ball is now in the party high command's court, he added.

"The Congress party had made promises to the people and we owe the responsibility to fulfil those promises. I would decide my future course of action after consulting my supporters," Vikramaditya Singh said.

He said the 2022 assembly elections in the state was fought in the name of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, also his father.

"There was no poster or hoarding or banner which did not carry his picture. There was a full-page ad with his picture in the newspapers a day before voting," he said.

But after the victory, when the matter of installing his statue arose, the government failed to decide the location.

"It is not a political but an emotional thing for a son," Vikramaditya Singh said.

He also quoted a couplet by the last Mughal Emperor of India Bahadur Shah Zafar: "Kitna hai bad-naseeb 'Zafar' dafn ke liye, do gaz zameen bhi na mili kuch-e-yaar mein."